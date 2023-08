Lock completed 16 of 25 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 19-15 preseason loss to Green Bay.

The Seahawks held out their starters and let Lock play most of the game before handing things over to Holton Ahlers late in the second half. There were no signs of Lock struggling with the knee injury he suffered a week prior, and he's locked in as the No. 2 QB in Seattle heading into a Week 1 matchup with the Rams.