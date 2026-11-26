Lock (elbow) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Lock has been working through an elbow issue to his throwing arm since late October, which has limited his participation in the first two practices of Week 12 prep. He started in each of the Seahawks' two games prior to the Week 11 bye, but is expected to revert to backup duties provided Sam Darnold (quadriceps) is cleared to start against the 49ers on Sunday. If Lock isn't available to play against San Francisco, then Jalen Milroe (illness) would be in line to operate as Seattle's QB2 behind Darnold.