Lock is preparing to start Sunday's game against the 49ers with Geno Smith (groin) listed as questionable, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lock took the majority of Seattle's first-team reps late in practice Week 14, while Smith looks like a true game-time decision. That signals that an official decision on the Seahawks' starting quarterback may not be announced until 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, when the team's inactive list is released. If Lock is indeed called upon to start Sunday, it will be his first start since joining Seattle in a trade from Denver back in March 2022.