Lock (right elbow/oblique) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lock continues to deal with a right elbow injury, and he's also tending to an oblique issue that he suffered this past Sunday against the Cardinals. He discussed the new health concern Thursday, telling Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle that he's "feeling good" and the oblique injury is on his backside, which is easier to deal with than if it was on the lead side. Lock so far has had his practice reps capped this week as a result, and Friday's injury report will determine if he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game at Las Vegas.