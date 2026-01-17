Seahawks' Drew Lock: Remains No. 2 with Darnold active
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lock is poised to remain the backup QB behind Sam Darnold (oblique) after the latter was deemed active for Saturday's divisional-round game against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Darnold's status for Seattle's postseason opener came into question after he made an early exit from Thursday's practice due to an oblique injury. Both Darnold and coach Mike Macdonald remained confident that the quarterback would be able to suit up, but in the meantime Lock was getting the first-team reps, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Now that Darnold is active and Jalen Milroe is inactive as the emergency third quarterback, Lock will settle back into his normal role.
