Lock will return to a backup role for Sunday's game at Washington after coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that Sam Darnold (glute) is "going to play," John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

After Darnold suffered a right glute injury on Seattle's first possession of the season Week 1 against the Patriots, Lock directed the offense for the next seven-plus quarters, leading the team to two victories while completing 35 of 48 passes (73 percent) for 422 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions and rushing twice for 13 yards. With Darnold back in action this weekend, though, Lock's time as the starter is over for now.