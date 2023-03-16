The Seahawks and Lock agreed to terms on a one-year contract Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Seattle thus will operate with the same quarterback room from last season in the upcoming campaign, only with no competition in store after the impressive campaign put together by starter Geno Smith, who inked a three-year, $105 million extension in early March. Lock didn't see the field at all in 2022, but he'll at least be veteran insurance in the event Smith has to miss any time in the fall.