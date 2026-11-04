Lock (elbow) is slated to start Sunday's game against the Cardinals, perNFL reporter Andrew Siciliano.

Siciliano adds that Lock has an elbow injury that the team will manage during the week, but he's nonetheless set to get the starting assignment Sunday, with fellow signal caller Sam Darnold unavailable due to quad and rib issues. Beyond this weekend, it's possible that Lock's QB1 stint could continue, given that Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that Darnold is viewed as week-to-week, according to coach Mike Macdonald.