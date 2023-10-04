Lock completed two of six passes for 63 yards in Monday's 24-3 win over the Giants. He also rushed once for 11 yards.

Lock closed out the second quarter after Geno Smith left briefly with a knee injury. This was his first regular-season action with the Seahawks. While his completion percentage was ugly, his night featured a short completion to Noah Fant, who raced down the right sideline for a 51-yard pickup. Smith finished the game and should be ready to go following the Seahawks' Week 5 bye, but it's worth monitoring in superflex leagues.