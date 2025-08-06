Lock will split reps with Jalen Milroe during Thursday's preseason game versus the Raiders, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

It's still unclear who will officially start the game, but offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is aiming to split the reps evenly between the two quarterbacks. Milroe draws plenty of hype due to exceptional running upside, while Lock is aiming to provide a steady No. 2 presence behind starter Sam Darnold. Last season, Lock made five starts for the Giants and completed 60.0 percent of his passes for 1,062 yards (6.2 YPA), six touchdowns and five interceptions.