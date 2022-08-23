Coach Pete Carroll said the competition between Lock and Geno Smith is even, adding that Lock will get a lot of snaps in the preseason finale Friday against Dallas, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Lock was scheduled to start the second preseason game last Thursday against Chicago before he tested positive for COVID-19. He returned to practice over the weekend and should now get a bunch of snaps for the second time this preseason, having previously gone 11-of-15 passing for 102 yards and two TDs in the Seattle's preseason opener. Smith also played well in the initial preseason game, but in the second contest he failed to produce any points on seven drives.