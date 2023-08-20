Lock left Saturday's preseason contest against the Cowboys early due to a knee injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lock stated, "It's good. It'll be alright. I think it was just a precautionary thing," after the game. With the veteran locked into the team's No. 2 role behind starter Geno Smith, it makes sense the team wouldn't bother pushing him and risking anything further. Head coach Pete Carroll added, "It sounds like he's going to be fine after the evaluation. He got a little bit of a strain in the back of his knee, it got hyperextended a little bit, but there's no damage, so they think that he'll play next week."