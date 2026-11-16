Lock completed 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions along with six carries for 20 yards during Sunday's 21-13 victory in Las Vegas.

Lock took advantage of having WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba at his disposal, targeting him 10 times, one of which resulted in a 71-yard TD connection. Moreover, Lock also hooked up with Cooper Kupp on a sliding 34-yard touchdown, marking his second multi-TD outing in four appearances (three starts) this season. There's an expectation that the Seahawks' No. 1 QB Sam Darnold (quadriceps) returns from a two-game absence after the team's Week 11 bye, but until he receives a clean bill of health, Lock has a chance to be under center on the road against the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 29.