Lock was spotted warming up with the Seahawks' first-team offense ahead of Monday's game versus the Eagles, despite Geno Smith (groin) being active, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

In fact, Smith hasn't been seen on the field during pregame warmups since completing an earlier workout in which he looked like his normal self. The Seahawks have declined to name a starting quarterback with less than 30 minutes to go before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but Lock may be the favorite to do so over Smith considering the current situation.