Brown (ankle) is listed as active for Monday's game against the Falcons.

Brown entered the contest as a game-time decision after missing the entire week of practice due to a sprained ankle. However, he tested out his injury in pregame warmups, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson, and has evidently been deemed fit to play. Browns availability Monday is a huge plus for Seattle's running game and passing game alike.

