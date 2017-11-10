Coach Pete Carroll reported that Brown sprained his ankle during Thursday's win over the Cardinals, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

The severity of Brown's ankle sprain has not yet been revealed, so it's currently unclear what his availability will look like heading into Seattle's upcoming Monday night contest against Atlanta. Carroll seemed to think it wasn't overly serious, though we'll have to wait and see how quickly the injury heals over the coming days.