Brown (biceps) is doubtful for Sunday's game in Cleveland, Seahawks digital media reporter John Boyle reports.

Brown was able to play through the injury last Thursday against the Rams, but it evidently got worse and kept him from practicing this week. With his offensive line beat up, quarterback Russell Wilson will need to do most of his damage outside the pocket.

