Brown (biceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Brown was initially expected to be listed as doubtful Week 7, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, so it appears as though he's made positive progress in his recovery. If he's able to go, Brown will draw his usual start at left tackle.

