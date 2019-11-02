Brown (biceps/knee) is absent from the Seahawks' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Brown has been nursing both a biceps and knee injury, and was limited at practice earlier this week as a result. However, he looks ready to take on his usual role protecting Russell Wilson's blind side assuming he avoids any setbacks.

