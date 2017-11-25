Brown (ankle) is considered questionable for the Seahawks' Week 12 contest against the 49ers, AP Sports Writer Tim Booth reports.

Brown was a game-time decision heading into last weeks game versus the Falcons and ultimately played. Ethan Pocic and Mark Glowinski would be the only reserves on the offensive line available should Brown not get cleared for Sunday's game.

