Seahawks' Duane Brown: Misses practice Tuesday
Brown was estimated as a non-participant for Tuesday's practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Seattle only held a walk-thru Tuesday, but the fact the Brown was downgraded to no practice is a concern for his Thursday night availability. He'll have one more day of practice time, but if he can't suit up, it's likely that Jamarco Jones gets the start at left tackle.
