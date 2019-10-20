Play

Brown (biceps) won't play in Sunday's game against the Ravens, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Brown was upgraded to questionable for the game Saturday, but as evidenced by this news, hasn't made enough progress to play. He'll miss his second-straight contest, with Jamarco Jones drawing the start again at left tackle.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories