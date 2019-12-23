Play

Coach Pete Carroll revealed after Sunday's loss to the Cardinals that Brown will require knee surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Brown's surgery will end his regular season. Between the knee injury and a biceps issue, it was an injury-plagued campaign for the veteran left tackle.

