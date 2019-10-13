Brown (biceps) won't play in Sunday's game against Cleveland.

Brown was listed as doubtful coming into the game after he aggravated his injury during Week 5 against the Rams, and the injury will force him to miss time. Both he and D.J. Fluker (hamstring) will be sidelined for the contest, so the team will be without two starting lineman. In Brown's stead, look for Jamarco Jones to get the start at right tackle.

