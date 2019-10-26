The Seahawks have officially listed Brown as questionable for Sunday's clash against the Falcons, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Brown improved to a full workload at Friday's practice, which indicates he is likely more on the probable side of his questionable designation. If he ultimately does get cleared before kickoff, look for him to resume his usual role protecting Russell Wilson's blindside.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories