Brown (biceps) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Brown was estimated to be a full participant for Wednesday's walkthrough, but he was unable to avoid the questionable tag. According to Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle, coach Pete Carroll said the veteran offensive tackle "should be fine" for Thursday Night Football.

