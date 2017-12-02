Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Brown was held out of practices Wednesday and Thursday before practicing fully Friday, which should be enough for the Seahawks to give him the green light for Sunday. The left tackle was questionable heading into last week's eventual win over the 49ers with the same injury, but ultimately suited up for the contest.

