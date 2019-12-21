Play

Brown (biceps/knee) won't play in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Brown didn't practice all week and was initially handed a questionable tag, but he's been downgraded to out. George Fant is expected to start at left tackle in his place.

