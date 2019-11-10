Play

Brown (biceps/knee) doesn't carry an injury designation for Monday's game against the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Brown failed to practice Thursday or Friday, but that won't stop him from suiting up in San Francisco. He'll have his hands full against perhaps the best defensive line in the NFL.

