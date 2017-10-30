The Texans traded Brown to the Seahawks on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Seattle was looking to upgrade its offensive line prior to Tuesday's trade deadline and Brown was likely the best option available to be dealt. He should be relatively fresh, too, as he's only played in one game this year due to his holdout that lasted through Week 7. Under contract through the end of the 2018 campaign, Brown should command a starting role from the get-go. Who the Seahawks gave up in exchange for him isn't clear.