Brown (biceps) did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Liz Mathews of USA Today Sports reports.

Brown sat out last Sunday's win over Cleveland, and he hasn't yet made tangible progress in his recovery. The veteran left tackle will have two more opportunities to upgrade his level of practice participation, but he's currently trending towards sitting out Week 7 versus Baltimore. If Brown is unable to suit up, expect Jamarco Jones to slot into the starting lineup once more.

