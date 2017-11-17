Seahawks' Duane Brown: Will be game-time decision Monday
Brown (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with the Falcons, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. "We're going to find out later this week," head coach Pete Carroll said. "We won't know right now. He's still got an ankle that he's dealing with. We are going to take it right up to game time."
Brown sprained his ankle last Thursday against the Cardinals and never returned to the contest. Look for more updates to come once Saturday's injury report comes out. However, if he isn't cleared to play, expect Matt Tobin to start at left tackle.
