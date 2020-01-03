Play

Brown (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff game against the Eagles, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

Brown underwent surgery to trim his meniscus Monday and faces a 2-to-3 week recovery timeline, so he never had much of a chance to play this weekend. Jamarco Jones is likely to fill in at left tackle for the Seahawks.

