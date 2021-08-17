The Seahawks activated Eskridge (toe) from the PUP list Tuesday after he passed a physical, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Eskridge will have nearly four weeks to prepare for Seattle's regular-season opener Sunday, Sept. 12 at Indianapolis. Coach Pete Carroll told John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site that Eskridge will be "ready" for Week 1 and may even be able to suit up for the team's third preseason game Aug. 28 versus the Chargers. For the time being, Eskridge will continue to improve his conditioning with an eye toward suiting up for that contest.