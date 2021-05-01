The Seahawks selected Eskridge in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 56th overall.

Eskridge was a highly productive player Western Michigan and offers intriguing speed, but this generally seems like a reach pick. Eskridge (5-foot-9, 190 pounds) is smallish, and, while fast, his 4.40-second 40 time isn't quite in the burner category you'd like to see from a smaller, older prospect like Eskridge, who already turned 24 this spring. If he earns snaps, he should be a matter of fantasy interest in Seattle if only because of Russell Wilson's presence, but it's not a given he fully displaces Freddie Swain right off the bat for the WR3 role.