Seahawks' D'Wayne Eskridge: Placed on PUP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Seahawks placed Eskridge (toe) on the PUP list Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
With the toe injury also limiting him in June minicamp, Eskridge isn't off to a great start in his quest to win the No. 3 receiver role. Granted, he still has a month and a half to prepare for Week 1, and competition isn't exactly fierce with Freddie Swain being the likely top alternative.
