Freeney intends to sign with the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The former All Pro defensive end is heading to Seattle after visiting with the team earlier in the day. Freeney spent last season with the Falcons, recording ten tackles and three sacks in 15 games. The Seahawks were looking to add some firepower to their defensive line after Cliff Avril suffered a neck injury and was placed on injured reserve. Freeney, now 37, has a career total of 122.5 sacks, which puts him at 18th most all time.