Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Absent from offseason program

Thomas didn't show up for the start of the Seahawks' offseason program Monday, Andy Patton of USA Today reports.

The days of the Legion of Boom locking down opposing pass defenses could be drawing to a close. With Richard Sherman landing in San Francisco and Kam Chancellor recovering from a serious neck injury, Thomas is the last man standing in Seattle's secondary at the moment. At the Pro Bowl, Thomas told Jane Slater of NFL Network that he would not report to the Seahawks "without an extension," so the faceoff officially has commenced. A five-time All-Pro, including a second-team selection last season, Thomas is coming off 88 tackles and two interceptions across 14 appearances in 2017.