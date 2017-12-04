Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Active Week 13

Thomas (heel) is listed as active Sunday against the Eagles.

There was little worry about Thomas' odds to play, per head coach Pete Carroll, who called the safety "fine" Friday, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. With his heel not an issue, Thomas will look to uphold his end of the bargain in the Seahawks' beleaguered Legion of Boom.

