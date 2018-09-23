Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Available Sunday
Thomas (personal) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
After missing practice Friday due to personal reasons, Thomas' status was in some flux. Prior to the 1 PM ET kickoffs, Jay Glazer of FOX reported that Thomas has been staging a 'hold-in' during Seahawks practices, remaining on the sideline rather than take part in drills is a way to force a trade while not technically taking part in a holdout. Thomas is available Sunday and should start, but it'll be interesting to see if coach Pete Carroll limits the safety's snap count.
