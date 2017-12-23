Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Avoids injury designation

Thomas (heel) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Thomas was held out of Thursday's practice but was able to return as a full participant Friday. The 28-year-old has faced a plethora of injuries the latter half of the season but has missed minimal defensive snaps over the last five games.

