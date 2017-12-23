Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Avoids injury designation
Thomas (heel) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Thomas was held out of Thursday's practice but was able to return as a full participant Friday. The 28-year-old has faced a plethora of injuries the latter half of the season but has missed minimal defensive snaps over the last five games.
More News
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...