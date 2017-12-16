Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Avoids injury designation

Thomas (heel) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Thomas returned to practice as a full participant Friday, as the Seahawks appear to have been exercising caution early in the week. The veteran safety has a tough matchup against Jared Goff and the upstart Rams in Seattle this week.

