Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Carted off field Sunday
Thomas injured his left leg in Sunday's game against the Cardinals and was carted off the field Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Thomas was having a huge season with 18 tackles (13 solo) and three interceptions coming into the game. He'll be replaced by Tedric Thompson.
