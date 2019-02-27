Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Could join 49ers
Former teammate Richard Sherman said Thomas (leg) is interested in joining the 49ers, but the veteran cornerback also acknowledged that Thomas likely will sign with Dallas if the money is approximately equal, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
There were rumors throughout 2018 about the Texas native getting traded to the Cowboys, with discussion finally ending after he suffered a fractured tibia Week 4. The 29-year-old safety was his usual dominant self prior to the injury, piling up 22 tackles (16 solo), five passes defensed and three interceptions in four games for the Seahawks. While Thomas may prefer to play closer to home, the 49ers have better cap flexibility than the Cowboys, albeit with a major disadvantage in terms of state income tax. Thomas should be healthy long before the start of training camp.
