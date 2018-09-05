Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Could play Week 1

Coach Pete Carroll said Thomas will practice this week and may have a chance to play in Sunday's game against the Broncos, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Heading into the final year of his contract, Thomas ended a lengthy holdout Wednesday when he reported to the Seahawks for the first time since the end of last season. He should be ready to start at free safety by Week 2, but the season opener may be pushing it.

