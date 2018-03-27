Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Could still be moved

General manager John Schneider wouldn't rule out trading Thomas this offseason, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. "Earl's under contract for another season, and if we're not listening to everybody we are not doing a very good job," Schneider said at the annual league meeting Monday. "So we have to listen to everything that's going on all the time."

Schneider wouldn't be doing his due diligence if he wasn't paying attention to entreaties from other organizations. Moreover, it would be consistent with the Seahawks' roster moves this month, which includes stalwarts Richard Sherman, Jimmy Graham, Michael Bennett, Sheldon Richardson and Paul Richardson, among others, moving on in some way, shape or form. Thomas was a tackle fiend when on the field in 2017, racking up at least six in eight of 14 games en route to 88 total. He also tacked on two interceptions, including one pick-six, and one forced fumble. The preceding level of play helped Thomas finish as the sixth-ranked safety, per Pro Football Focus.