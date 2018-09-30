Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Diagnosed with broken leg
Thomas suffered a lower leg fracture during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Coach Pete Carroll said the injury may be related to the broken tibia Thomas suffered in December 2016. The 29-year-old safety likely will be placed on injured reserve, presumably with no intention of trying to return this season. Thomas has been at odds with the Seahawks over his contract, which is set to expire during the offseason. The team likely will turn to Tedric Thompson at free safety.
