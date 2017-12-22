Seahawks' Earl Thomas: DNP on Thursday

Thomas (heel) was held out of practice Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePI.com reports.

Since sitting out Weeks 9 and 10 with a strained hamstring, Thomas has made an appearance on the injury nearly every week, only to be cleared for action in advance of kickoff. Despite the cap in practice reps, he's taken the field for 94.7 percent of the defensive snaps (324 of 342) over the last five games, accumulating 33 tackles (22 solo) in the process. Expect Thomas to suit up, per usual, Sunday at Dallas.