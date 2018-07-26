Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Doesn't report to training camp
The Seahawks placed Thomas on the Reserve/Did Not Report list Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic Seattle reports.
Two members of the previously feared Legion of Boom found themselves on reserve lists to kick off training camp - also, Kam Chancellor, who is on Reserve/PUP. Chancellor is expected to retire due to a lack of progress with the neck injury that forced an early end to last season and very likely his career. Meanwhile, Thomas is holding out until his contract situation is resolved. He's given the Seahawks an ultimatum: either fork out a long-term deal or trade him. It remains to be seen how the staring contest pans out, but Thomas may have played his last down as a Seahawk.
