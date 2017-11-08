Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Doubtful for Thursday
Thomas (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's contest at Arizona, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. "Because of the severity of the strain, it has taken some time," head coach Pete Carroll told John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site. "We're not able to get him to practice yet."
Indeed, Thomas hasn't practiced since straining his hamstring Oct. 29 against the Texans. At this point, the Seahawks are likely focusing on Monday, Nov. 20 against the Falcons for Thomas' return to action, assuming he practices in some capacity next week. In the meantime, though, Thomas will yield his starting spot at free safety to Bradley McDougald.
More News
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Will be game-time call•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Officially ruled out•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Looks unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Won't practice before Friday•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Not likely to play vs. Redskins•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Has 'low-level' hamstring strain•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...