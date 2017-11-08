Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Doubtful for Thursday

Thomas (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's contest at Arizona, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. "Because of the severity of the strain, it has taken some time," head coach Pete Carroll told John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site. "We're not able to get him to practice yet."

Indeed, Thomas hasn't practiced since straining his hamstring Oct. 29 against the Texans. At this point, the Seahawks are likely focusing on Monday, Nov. 20 against the Falcons for Thomas' return to action, assuming he practices in some capacity next week. In the meantime, though, Thomas will yield his starting spot at free safety to Bradley McDougald.